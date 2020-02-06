Q4 2019 Cigna Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for Cigna's Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Review. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference, including the Q&A session, is being recorded. We'll begin by turning the conference over to Mr. Will McDowell. Please go ahead, Mr. McDowell.



William McDowell - Cigna Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I am Will McDowell, Vice President of Investor Relations. With me this morning are David Cordani, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Palmer, Cigna's Chief Financial Officer. In our remarks today, David and Eric will cover a number of topics, including Cigna's full year 2019 financial results as well as our financial outlook for 2020.



As noted in the earnings release, when describing our financial results, Cigna uses certain financial measures, adjusted income from operations and adjusted revenues, which are not determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United State