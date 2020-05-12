May 12, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Good morning, everyone. I want to thank everyone for joining us to the Bank of America Virtual Health Care Conference. It's my pleasure to introduce Cigna. Cigna is one of the largest providers of health insurance and pharmacy benefit management services in the United States and really globally across the world.



Presenting today, we have Eric Palmer, who is the Chief Financial Officer. We also have Will McDowell from Investor Relations. And I'm going to hand over to Eric to make a few quick introductory comments, and then we'll jump into Q&A.



Eric Paul Palmer - Cigna Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Kevin. I appreciate the chance to be here and the chance to make a few opening remarks here. So just starting off, overall, I would just -- I would note that in these unprecedented times, Cigna is really focused on delivering for our customers, clients, providers, employees and communities while we continue to work on delivering our commitments for our shareho