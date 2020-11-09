Nov 09, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Albert J. William Rice - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. I think we're ready for our next presentation. Welcome, everyone. I'm A.J. Rice, the health care service analyst at Credit Suisse. And we're very pleased to have with us today the management team of Cigna; Eric Palmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Alexis Jones, Director of Investor Relations.



I want to turn it over to Eric to make a few comments, maybe just give us some perspective coming out of the recently reported third quarter.



Eric Paul Palmer - Cigna Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, A.J., and a pleasure to be here virtually with everyone. Maybe just a couple of remarks to get us started here. As I'm sure you know, we just reported our third quarter results last Thursday, and it's another strong quarter for Cigna. I would highlight our strategy, accelerated by our recent launch of Evernorth positions us to continue to deliver in a really rapidly changing dynamic environment.



We deli