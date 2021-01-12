Jan 12, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT

Gary Taylor -



Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us in our healthcare services track. It's my pleasure to host Cigna.



Cigna provides group health insurance, managed care and pharmacy benefit products and services, international health plans worldwide. The company recently rebranded their health services business now named Evernorth and completed the sale of its Group Life and Disability business in New York Life. The company had generated approximately $158 billion of revenue in 2020.



And this afternoon, I'm primarily going to be speaking with CEO, David Cordani. Alexis Jones is on as well to be the police if we stray into nonpublic disclosure world. So keep an eye on this, I think.



So David, welcome to the conference. Good to see you. Too bad it has to be virtual, but I wanted to let you make a couple of introductory remarks, and then we'll have a fireside chat.



David Michael Cordani - Cigna Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Sure, Gary. Great to be with you, and thanks for the time. I look forward to our opening dialogue in ter