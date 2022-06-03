Cigna Corp Investor Day Transcript

Jun 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Please welcome the Head of Investor Relations of Cigna, Ralph Giacobbe.



Ralph Giacobbe - Cigna Corporation - Senior VP & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Cigna's 2022 Investor Day. I'm Ralph Giacobbe, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.



It's really great to engage with everyone here live and in person as well as welcoming those that are joining us on the webcast. On behalf of the Cigna leadership team, I want to express our appreciation for you all taking the time today to be with us to hear our story.



It's been less than 6 months since I've sat in your seat, and I really couldn't be more excited to connect with you from this side of the table and help you understand what I've been able to observe over the first half of the year. And I have to emphasize, I'm really excited about being here and the opportunity I see ahead.



So today, you're going to hear some key themes throughout the presentation, showcasing our strong foundational assets, our accelerating bu