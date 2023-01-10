Cigna Corp at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT

Lisa Christine Gill - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD, Head of U.S. Healthcare Technology & Distribution Equity Research and Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. My name is Lisa Gill, and I'm the health care services analyst with JPMorgan. It is with great pleasure this afternoon that we have with us Cigna Health. With me today is CEO, Dave Cordani. Dave will make a few comments, and then we're going to jump into a fireside chat. Dave?



David Michael Cordani - Cigna Corporation - President, CEO & Chair of the Board



Thanks. Thank you, Lisa. Hello, everyone. Happy New Year. So as Lisa said, we'll just make a few comments, and then we're going to into a conversation here.



A couple of headlines. One, our corporation is quite proud of the results we were able to deliver for 2022. 2022 has been a very good year from a clinical quality, from a service quality from an innovation standpoint, from a growth standpoint and from an overall performance. That sets us up for what we expect to be another strong year