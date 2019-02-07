Q4 2018 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Dennis E. McDaniel - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - VP & IR Officer



Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel, and we thank you for joining us for our fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings conference call.



Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our year-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results link in the navigation menu on the far left.



On this call, you'll first hear from Steve Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer; and then from Chief Financial Officer,