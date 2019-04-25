Q1 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer, you may begin your conference.



Dennis E. McDaniel - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - VP & IR Officer



Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our year-end -- our quarter-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results link in a navigation menu on the far left.



On this call, you'll first hear from Steve Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer; and then from Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors parti