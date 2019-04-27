Cincinnati Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Kenneth William Stecher - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. I hate to end all the good conversation because everyone seems to be in a good mood. But I would like to welcome you, and it's an honor to be with you at Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I am Ken Stecher, Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. And at this time, I would like to formally call the meeting to order.



If any registered shareholder wishes to turn in your proxy, please raise your hand and one of our inspectors of election will come and collect that from you. Also, any registered shareholder that would like to vote in person, please come forward and see the inspectors of election here to my left, and they will facilitate your ability to vote in person.



I would now like to ask Lisa Love, our Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, to read the notice of the meeting. Lisa, please?



Lisa Anne Love - CFC Investment Company - General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

