Q3 2021 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to third-quarter 2021 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker today, Mr. Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, you may proceed.



Dennis E. McDaniel - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - VP & IR Officer



Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for our third-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.



Late yesterday, we issued a news release on our results, along with our supplemental financial package, including our quarter-end investment portfolio. To find copies of any of these documents, please visit our investor website, cinfin.com/investors. The shortest route to the information is the Quarterly Results link and a navigation menu on the far left.



On this call, you'll first hear from Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Johnston; and then from Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors partic