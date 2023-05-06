Cincinnati Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Steven Justus Johnston - Cincinnati Financial Corporation - Chairman & CEO



Well, good morning, everyone. Everybody is having such a good time. I almost hate to shut the conversation down. Everybody is having a great time. It is really good to see everyone I'm Steve Johnston. I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer here at Cincinnati Financial, and it's an honor to be with you here at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'd like to formally call the meeting to order.



Before we start the official business of the meeting, I'd like to pause and recognize a member -- and remember, a long-time director and friend of Cincinnati Financial, who we lost in September. Bill Bahl was the corporation's Lead Independent Director, serving as the Chair of the Nominating Committee and as a member of the Audit, Executive and Investment Committees. He also served as a Director of the company's U.S. insurance subsidiaries throughout his tenure, Bill developed a deep understanding of what makes our company unique including our independent agency focus in our equity investing and dividend-paying strategies. He p