Q4 2018 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

John Faucher - Colgate-Palmolive Company - SVP of IR



This is John Faucher, Senior Vice President for Investor Relations. Today's call will include forward-looking statements.



This conference call will