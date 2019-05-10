Colgate-Palmolive Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Ian M. Cook - Colgate-Palmolive Company - Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, will the meeting please come to order. I'm Ian Cook, Executive Chairman of your company. The Board of Directors joins me and the officers of your company in welcoming you to our 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting.



First, I would like to introduce the other executives who are with me today on the stage. On my immediate left is Noel Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer, and also a member of Colgate's Board, whom you will be hearing from later this morning; next to Noel are Jennifer Daniels, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary; John Faucher, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and Henning Jakobsen, Chief Financial Officer.



So a formal welcome to our meeting this year. I'd like to talk about, to open, a program we have had running around the world since 1991, a program we call Bright Smiles and Bright Futures. It's a worldwide community health initiative, run in many countries, in cooperation with the Department of Health and the Department of Education. It provides children worldwide with free den