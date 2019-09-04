Sep 04, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



We're going to get started. We are happy to have Colgate-Palmolive kicking off day 2 of the conference, and in particular, the company's CEO, Noel Wallace, making his first time up on stage with us.



Colgate has posted a solid first half with better-than-expected gross margins, improvement in Latin America and better numbers in North America following the total relaunch. There are also interesting developments from the company's new more growth-oriented strategy, particularly from a channel standpoint and with M&A, particularly the prestige skincare category. We're excited to hear and see more as to how the company will look to "drive faster growth differently."



Noel, thanks so much for joining us.



Noel R. Wallace - Colgate-Palmolive Company - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Lauren. Well, good morning, everyone. It's always great to be up in Boston. As we often do, I'm going to start off talking about our focused strategy as it's a strategy t