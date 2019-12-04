Dec 04, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products, beverage and food analyst. We're very pleased to welcome Colgate here today. From the company is Panos Tsourapas, who's Group President for Latin America and Asia Pacific. Colgate is in the midst of reaccelerating top line growth behind tweak strategies under a new CEO with some improvement, particularly in Panosâ regions recently. So we look forward to hearing an update from him. Thank you very much for coming, and we're just going to do straight Q&A.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDMaybe first, you could just take us through your background for the audience at Colgate, and then we can get into some of the strategy changes under your leadership recently?- Colgate-Palmolive Company - Group President of Latin America & Asia PacificAbsolutely. I'm 28 years with the company, next February.