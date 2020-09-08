Sep 08, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. So we're delighted to welcome Colgate-Palmolive CEO, Noel Wallace, to the conference this year. It's been roughly 18 months since Noel first shared his vision for Colgate with the Street, highlighting a desire to develop more of a growth mindset for the large core brands while also exploring opportunistic adjacencies. There's been a lot of activity since that time, including this year's acquisition of Hello Products and the remarkable performance of Hill's.



Noel, thanks so much for joining us. I'm going to turn it over to you.



Noel R. Wallace - Colgate-Palmolive Company - Chairman, CEO & President



Great. Thanks, Lauren. Hello, everyone. It's obviously great to be here with you, at least, by video. I'm actually in Connecticut, and I hope -- I wanted to wish all of you and your families a healthy and safe environment given the circumstances. And particularly for those with kids returning to school, best of luck with the new school year.



I'll k