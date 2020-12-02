Dec 02, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good morning, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's Household Products, Beverage and Food Analyst. I'm pleased to welcome Colgate to Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer and Retail Conference.



And with that, Colgate has implemented a number of strategic initiatives under the leadership of a new CEO, relatively new CEO, Noel Wallace, that appear to be driving a sizable recovery in organic sales growth recently.



So joining us today, we have Panos Tsourapas, Colgate's Group President for Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa, Eurasia. And John Faucher, who's the Head of Investor Relations. So thanks very much for joining us today, guys.



Panagiotis Tsourapas -