May 16, 2023 / 01:35PM GMT

Jason M. English - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



All right. Hey, guys. Thank you again. So we're going to keep the show on the road. Keep it going. So next up, Colgate. So we started this morning with a turnaround story from a mid-cap personal care company. You guys are here as well. Now we turn to another such story, but one being executed on a global scale.



As many of you know, Colgate's growth had slowed a few years back as its market share was being chipped away on multiple fronts. But since then, and with the new CEO at the helm, the company has been able to bend the trend back up following substantial reinvestment, rejuvenated innovation and improved execution.



But as you will hear, the saga is not yet over. The company's performance has markedly improved, but further progress lies ahead. And to detail the progress that's been made and the opportunity that lies ahead, we have 2 of the company's lieutenants who are leading the journey: Mr. John Faucher, Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP of M&A; and Mr. JP Zamorano, the current President of Latin America