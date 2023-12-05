Dec 05, 2023 / 04:45PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products and beverage analyst. I'm going to start just with quick disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley website for research disclosures.



And with that, I'm very pleased to welcome Colgate here today. With us are Panos Tsourapas -- I think I pronounced your name right this time -- alright, good -- who's the Group President of Europe & Developed Markets (sic) [Developing Markets]; and Stan Sutula, who is the CFO.



And John and Hope are in the crowd here somewhere. So thanks very much for being here today. We appreciate it, guys.



Stanley J. Sutula - Colgate-Palmolive Company - CFO



Pleasure.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo maybe we could just start, on the Q3 call and in general in recent quarters, you guys have spent some time talking about sort of consistent compounded top line but also bo