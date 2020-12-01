Dec 01, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products, beverage and food analyst. And I'm pleased to welcome Clorox to Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference.



And we're very pleased that Clorox is here with us today. They've had recent record sales driven partially by COVID-related demand. But also a lot of the portfolio is outside of wipes and hygiene products have also posted very strong growth recently, and we see market share improvements in a number of segments over the last year or so here.



So it's certainly an interesting time to have Kevin here with us today, particularly given the recent CEO transition. So joining us, we have Kevin Jacobsen, who's Clorox' Executive Vice Presi