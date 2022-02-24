Feb 24, 2022 / 09:10PM GMT

Linda Rendle - The Clorox Company - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. I'm Linda Rendle, CEO of the Clorox Company, and I'm joined today by Kevin Jacobsen, our CFO. It's great to be here today to talk about our progress on our IGNITE Strategy and how we plan to accelerate long-term profitable growth.



While we certainly acknowledge there's a lot of short-term noise out there, today, Kevin and I are going to focus on our long-term investment case. We really appreciate your interest in Clorox and for joining us today. Before we get started, a good reminder that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and we know you take that as seriously as we do.



With that in mind, let's get to key messages. First, 18 months ago, we started our IGNITE Strategy implementation with the goals of strengthening our competitive moat and accelerating profitable growth. Despite a very dynamic environment, we have made strong progress on our choices and IGNITE continues to position us well for the future.



Second, the last 10 months has further demonstrated the important role our brands pla