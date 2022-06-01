Jun 01, 2022 / 03:20PM GMT

Sunil Harshad Modi - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Tobacco, Household Products and Beverages & Lead Consumer Staples Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Nik Modi, RBC's senior HBC beverage packaged food and tobacco analyst. Welcome to the RBC Global Consumer Conference. I'm pleased to welcome Clorox Company to the conference this year once again. I'm joined by Clorox's CFO, Kevin Jacobsen. Over the last 12 months, Clorox has navigated through an unprecedented level of cost inflation and is focused on pricing and productivity initiatives to offset some of these impacts. While the level of demand for many of Clorox' products is normalizing from peak during the pandemic, several categories remain above pre-pandemic levels. So clearly a very topical time to discuss all of these topics. So Kevin, thank you again for being at the conference.



Kevin B. Jacobsen - The Clorox Company - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Nik. Thanks, everyone, for coming today. .



Questions and Answers:

