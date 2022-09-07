Sep 07, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining us. Next up, we have Clorox, and we've got the company's CEO, Linda Rendle; and CFO, Kevin Jacobsen, with us. So thank you both very much for being here. Really happy to be next to you in person.



Linda Rendle - The Clorox Company - CEO & Director



Same here. Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystSo I'm going to jump right in because we've got a tight 35 minutes. So Linda your earnings in July or August, I guess, you announced a new streamlined operating model with the aim of increasing efficiency, improving how you meet customer and consumer needs. Can you just discuss the mechanics of the cost savings, $75 million to $100 million? And any kind of actual changes in organization structure that may go with that in terms of this being a changed operating model.