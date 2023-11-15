Clorox Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 15, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of -- the Clorox Company. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. During the meeting, you will have an opportunity to ask questions. You can submit questions or comments at any time by clicking on the Q&A icon at the top of your screen. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to the Independent Chair of the Board, Matthew Shattock. Mr. Shattock, the floor is yours.



Thank you. Good morning. I'm Matthew Shattock, Independent Chair of the Board of the Clorox Company. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'd like to welcome everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



Before I get started, I'd like to ask that you please read the forward-looking statement that's currently displayed on the screen. A copy of the agenda and the list of the rules of conduct for the annual meeting are available online on the meeting website. We ask that you cooperate in following these guide