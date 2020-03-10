Mar 10, 2020 / 02:40PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Financial Services Equity Research



Good morning, everyone. I'm Jon Arfstrom from RBC, and we're pleased to host the Comerica team today for our virtual fireside chat. We have Curt Farmer, CEO; Jim Herzog, CFO; Pete Guilfoile, the Chief Credit Officer; Peter Sefzik, the Head of the Business Bank; and Darlene Persons, the Head of IR.



Curt has some prepared comments and will walk us through their latest update, and then we'll get into questions. And just a reminder to investors listening to the webcast, they can submit questions through the webcast. We'll get to as many as possible.



So I guess with that, live from Dallas, live from New York, take it away, Curt.



Curtis Chatman Farmer - Comerica Incorporated - Executive Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Jon, and good morning, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. And in that regard, you should be mindful of the risks and uncertainties that can