Jun 14, 2021 / 12:45PM GMT

Kenneth Allen Zerbe - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



All right. Good morning, everybody. I'm Ken Zerbe, the Midcap Banks analyst here at Morgan Stanley, and I want to welcome you to our 2021 financials conference.



Now before we begin, I do have to read important disclosures. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



All right. So this morning, we have Peter Sefzik and Jim Herzog from Comerica. I'm very excited to have you guys. Peter and Jim are going to run over some slides first, and then we're going to go into Q&A a little bit later.



Now some of you may not have had the chance to meet Peter. Peter joined Comerica over 20 years ago as a banking analyst and the bank's Commercial Credit Training Program and has experience in Private Banking and Energy and served as the Texas market President.