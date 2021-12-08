Dec 08, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to get started. Up next, we are excited to have Comerica joining us once again. The bank did an outstanding job staying in front of its customers during the downturn, and this is evidenced by the surging deposit growth it's experienced. And at the same time, it's continuing to have a tight hold on expenses. More recently, it seems highly optimistic on the return of growth and should benefit more than most when interest rates do eventually rise.



Here to tell us more about the strategy is Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer. Curt is going to go over some slides and then we're going to have a Q&A. Also here with us, CFO, James Herzog. And also joining us is Executive Director of their Commercial Bank, Peter Sefzik.



With that, I'm going to turn it over to Curt.



Curtis Chatman Farmer - Comerica Incorporated - Chairman, CEO & President



Great. Thank you, Ryan. Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here with you, especially face-to-face after everythi