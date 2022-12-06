Dec 06, 2022 / 08:40PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Up next, we're excited to have Comerica once again at the conference. Comerica has taken advantage of the current environment by accelerating loan growth, benefiting from rising wage rates, both of which positioned itself to have best revenue growth across our coverage this year. Here to tell us more about the strategy and how they will continue the momentum, Chairman and CEO, Curt Farmer; also joining him are: CFO, Jim Herzog; and Executive Director of the Commercial Bank, Pete Sefzik. Comerica is going to do a short presentation as they always do, before we get into Q&A.



So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Curt.



Curtis Chatman Farmer - Comerica Incorporated - Chairman, CEO & President



Right. Thank you, Ryan, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements. I refer you to Slide 2 for our safe harbor statement, which are incorporated into this presentation, as well as our