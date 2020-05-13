May 13, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Philip A. Cusick - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



And we're live. Hi. My name is Phil Cusick. I cover the comm services and infrastructure space here at JPMorgan. Thanks for joining us. Please help me welcome Comcast's CFO, Mike Cavanagh, back to the conference. Mike, we're really happy to have you. Thanks for joining us.



Michael J. Cavanagh - Comcast Corporation - Senior EVP & CFO



Great to be here, Phil. Long-time no see. An interesting way to do this but glad to be here. Thanks for everybody listening in.



Philip A. Cusick - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Yes, exactly.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystJust given everything we're going through, maybe you can talk about what Comcast is doing to address this pandemic, both for customers and for employees?- Comcast Corp