Comcast NBCUniversal's The Farm Virtual Demo Day Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Barbara Corcoran;The Corcoran Group;Founder -



Hi. My name is Barbara Corcoran, and thanks for joining us on this very exciting broadcast where you'll get to meet some of the brightest emerging minds of the tech world. Welcome to Comcast NBCUniversal's The Farm Demo Day 2020.



Over the past 3 months, 10 amazing teams have been working tirelessly in The Farm's Accelerator program. Today is their graduation, where one founder from each team presents a cutting-edge idea that might just have the potential to change the world.



So what is The Farm's Accelerator program? It's a business boot camp based in Atlanta, Georgia, that, in short, teaches entrepreneurs how to avoid the pitfalls of a start-up and how to best succeed. The participants are called founders because they've done exactly that, founded a new company. The Farm had hundreds of applications for this year's Accelerator program. But only 10 of the brightest were accepted. The pitches you are going to see today are a declaration of the next generation of tech companies, with our founders at the helm, are ready