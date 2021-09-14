Sep 14, 2021 / 01:25PM GMT

Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Good morning. Welcome to day 2 of our Media and Telecom Conference. I'm Jessica Reif Ehrlich, media, entertainment and cable analyst at BofA Securities, and I'm thrilled to welcome Mike Cavanagh, CFO of Comcast, to start our day. Mike, welcome.



Michael J. Cavanagh - Comcast Corporation - CFO



Jessica, thanks for having me. Great to be here. Hi, everybody. Good morning.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchIt's so exciting to have you. So let's just start big picture and then we'll dive into each of the divisions. You've performed so well throughout the crisis. There was strong execution at Cable at NBCU. You had a management change at Sky, not to mention the restructuring of NBCUniversal. And it seems like the company has emerged in a much stronger position in a post-COVID world. Can you just give us your priorities for Comcast as you look out for the next,