Sep 08, 2022 / 03:50PM GMT

Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich Cohen - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



We're about to start our media part of the day with Jason Armstrong, Executive Vice President and Deputy CFO and Treasurer of Comcast. Did I miss any titles?



Jason S. Armstrong - Comcast Corporation - Executive VP, Deputy CFO & Treasurer



You got it.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchGot it all. So welcome. Really great to have you here. Comcast has a number of different areas of business, including, obviously, Cable, NBCU and Sky. Can you talk a little bit about how the businesses fit together? What strategic advantages are gained from having them all part of the larger Comcast?- Comcast Corporation - Executive VP, Deputy CFO & TreasurerYes. Well, Jessica, thanks for having us here. It's actually great to be back in person this year. I think Comcast, in terms of strate