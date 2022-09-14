Sep 14, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Brett Joseph Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Well, welcome, and Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast. Brian, you are the longest tenured speaker at Communacopia, having participated in the first conference over 30 years ago. And this year, for the first time ever, we have combined Communacopia with our technology and internet conference. So we now have companies spanning the full breadth of technology, media and telecom. But Comcast is really the only company here with a business model that actually incorporates all of these end markets, including fixed and mobile, broadband, media entertainment, even software development.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity AnalystAnd so the first question I have for you is, why do you believe that Comcast's unique business model positions the company to deliver superior investor returns versus a more pure-play approach?- Comcast Corporation - Chairman & CEO