Sep 14, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT
Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich Cohen - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
Thank you, everybody. It's a pleasure to welcome Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Welcome.
Mark Woodbury - NBCUniversal Media, LLC - Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences
Thank you.
Questions and Answers:Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich Cohen - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research
Mark, you've been at Universal Parks for decades. And over that time, Universal has had many owners, including MCA, Seagram, and GE. And I covered them all. Well, not GE, but everybody else. How is it -- how is being part of Comcast umbrella, how does that benefit Universal Parks?
Mark Woodbury - NBCUniversal Media, LLC - Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences
Well, thanks, Jessica. And good morning, everybody. Nice to be here with you all. So I have been with the company since those early days. In