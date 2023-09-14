Sep 14, 2023 / 03:20PM GMT

Jessica Jean Reif Ehrlich Cohen - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research



Thank you, everybody. It's a pleasure to welcome Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Welcome.



Mark Woodbury - NBCUniversal Media, LLC - Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences



Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity ResearchMark, you've been at Universal Parks for decades. And over that time, Universal has had many owners, including MCA, Seagram, and GE. And I covered them all. Well, not GE, but everybody else. How is it -- how is being part of Comcast umbrella, how does that benefit Universal Parks?- NBCUniversal Media, LLC - Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & ExperiencesWell, thanks, Jessica. And good morning, everybody. Nice to be here with you all. So I have been with the company since those early days. In