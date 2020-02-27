Feb 27, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Arinash Ghosh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All right, everyone, let's get started. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the 21st Annual CrÃ©dit Suisse Financial Services Forum. My name is Ari Ghosh, and I cover the U.S. exchanges here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. It's my pleasure to introduce CME's management team this afternoon. With us on stage, we have Chief Financial Officer, John Pietrowicz; and we also have the company's Chief Accounting officer, Jack Tobin in the audience with us. The structure of our discussion today is a hybrid fireside format, where John will run through a few slides. I'll hit on some key themes and then we'll open up for audience Q&A.



So 2019 was a productive year for CME as the company hit integration milestones with NEX, exceeded synergy targets and maintained healthy volume trends supported by a growing client network and premium product launches. 2020 has got off to a volatile start with sharp equity market corrections, elevated activity levels from clients and a huge manage risk, and all this is driving some real