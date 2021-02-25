Feb 25, 2021 / 05:10PM GMT
Arinash Ghosh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Let's get started, everyone. So good afternoon, everyone. I'm Ari Ghosh, and I follow the U.S. Exchanges here at CrÃ©dit Suisse. For our next session, we are hosting a virtual fireside chat with CME Group to discuss strategic priorities and the outlook for 2021 as the company faces an improved macro backdrop and have successfully completed key pieces of migration and integration efforts. It's my pleasure to welcome CFO, John Pietrowicz; and Global Head of Financials and OTC products, Sean Tully, this afternoon.
Gentlemen, I wish we were doing this in person from sunny Florida, but really appreciate you being with us here virtually. So thank you so much.
John William Pietrowicz - CME Group Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Ari. It's a pleasure to be here, and it's good to be able to talk to everybody. I, too, as I'm sitting here in snow in Chicago in my bedroom wishing I was down in Florida with you.
CME Group Inc at Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 05:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...