Mar 02, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT
Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. We are live. So we can go ahead and get started. Thanks, everybody, for joining us this afternoon. I'm Patrick O'Shaughnessy, capital markets analyst at Raymond James. And up next, we have CME Group. Presenting on CME's behalf, we have CFO, John Pietrowicz; Chief Commercial Officer, Julie Winkler; and Global Head of Commodities and Options Products, Derek Sammann. Format for this is just going to be a Q&A fireside type chat. (Operator Instructions)
And with that, let's go ahead and get started. So first of all, thank you, everybody, for joining me today.
John William Pietrowicz - CME Group Inc. - CFO
Thanks, Patrick. Thanks for having us, and good afternoon, everyone. This is actually the last conference I attended last year. So hopefully, I'll be able to see everybody in person next year.
CME Group Inc at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Mar 02, 2021 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...