Q4 2018 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Ashish Kohli - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. - Head of IR



Hello everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. By now, you should have access to our earnings press release. If not, it may be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.chipotle.com.



I will begin by taking you through our legal safe harbor and cautionary declarations. Certain statements and projections of future results made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements that are based on our current market, competitors and regulatory expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially. These statements will include commentary about our expected business strategies for 2019, including in