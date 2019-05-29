May 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Sara Harkavy Senatore - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning and welcome, everyone. I'm Sara Senatore, Bernstein's restaurant analyst, and it's my pleasure to be hosting Chipotle Mexican Grill today. Of course, thank you all for attending, and a special thank you to our guests, Chipotle's CEO, Brian Niccol; and CFO, Jack Hartung.



I am sure everyone here is familiar with Chipotle. But just briefly, Chipotle is a fast-casual Mexican chain with over 2,500 locations. It is a leader in the fast-casual segment with freshly prepared food made from ingredients that are additive- and preservative-free and sourced from suppliers who practice responsible farming. Over the last year, the brand has had something of a renaissance under the leadership of my guest here today on the dais.



Brian was named CEO and appointed to the Board in March 2018. He previously served as CEO of Taco Bell, a division of Yum! Brands. He joined Taco Bell in 2011, and he oversaw, initially, the integration of Taco Bell's marketing, food innovation, consumer ins