Q4 2018 Cummins Inc Earnings Call Transcript

James Hopkins - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR



Thank you, Chelsea. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins' results for the fourth quarter of 2018. Participating with me today are our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Linebarger; our Chief Financial Officer, Pat Ward; President and Chief Operating Officer, Rich Freeland; and Vice President of Financial Operations, Mark Smith. We will be available for your questions at the end of the teleconference.



Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements express our forecasts, expectations, hopes, be