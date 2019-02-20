Cummins Inc at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 20, 2019 / 07:25PM GMT
Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Well, thank you, everyone for showing up to this last presentation of the day, I believe, in this room at least. So my name is Adam Seiden, and I am the U.S. machinery and construction analyst, and I lead that effort for us in the U.S.
We're glad to have with us on stage Cummins. So joining us from Cummins is Mark Smith, who is now the incoming CFO, who'll be taking that -- those reins pretty shortly, as well as James Hopkins from the IR team.
So hopefully, the story, at least that I tell, is going to be even better because we're all lit up in blue very nicely here so...
Mark A. Smith - Cummins Inc. - VP of Financial Operations
Ideal Cummins color.
Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Ideal Cummins, yes. We should have gone with red, but anyway. So what I'll do here is I'll pass it off to Mark for just some quick comments about Cummins for those that are less familiar on the compan
