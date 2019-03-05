Mar 05, 2019 / 06:20PM GMT

David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research Team



All right, let's restart it. Hopefully, after a nice lunch and also a good lunch discussion, we're ready to go for a great afternoon.



Given the lunch discussion ended with China, appropriate to have Cummins, had the most direct exposure to China in our sector. But of course, the engine business is the cornerstone of Cummins. And very lucky to have Srikanth here. I never even try to pronounce your last name. So Srikanth, I'm going to stop right there. James Hopkins from Investor Relations, and I see Joe in the audience, [Joe McKenney], thank you for coming, Joe.



So with that, let me turn it over to Cummins. Maybe a couple of quick comments about the lay of the land, a little bit as you see it now, of course, from the engine business. I think people are curious how you perceive the truck cycle in North America, broadly speaking. And then we'll -- happy to open it up to Q&A. So thank you very much for being here.



Srikanth Padmanabhan - <