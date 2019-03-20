Mar 20, 2019 / 08:50AM GMT

Ross Paul Gilardi - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



All right. Good morning, everybody. I'm Ross Gilardi. I'm the Senior Machinery Analyst based in New York. Thanks so much for being with us today. Hope everybody is enjoying the conference. This morning, we're really pleased to welcome another big U.S. company to the Global Industrials Conference, really, for the very first time. Very fortunate to have Cummins with us today. Joining us from Cummins is Mark Smith, who is incoming CFO, I think, officially in 10 days, but for all intents and purposes now of course; and James Hopkins, who is our Investor Relations contact and heads up that function. I'm sure many of you know both Mark and James. But I think Mark is going to say a few words to get it going and then we'll just open it up. Thanks, guys.



Mark A. Smith - Cummins Inc. - VP of Financial Operations



Great. Thanks, Ross, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. Just really a refresher if anybody here not so familiar with our story. We're a global power provider. Our core market is global