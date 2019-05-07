May 07, 2019 / 05:05PM GMT

Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Analyst



We're continuing the day here at Oppenheimer's 14th Annual Industrial Growth Conference. I'm Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization Research Practice. We're very pleased to kick off the afternoon here with Cummins and to welcome James Hopkins, Director of Investor Relations. James is going to start with the presentation, and then we're going to do some question discussion and we'll have time for Q&A following. James, you want to start us off?



James Hopkins - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR



Great. All right. Do I click something here or just say next slide?



Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Analyst



Yes. Right there.



James Hopkins - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR



Well, perfect. I'll try not to break this.



Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer