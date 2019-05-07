May 07, 2019 / 05:05PM GMT
Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Analyst
We're continuing the day here at Oppenheimer's 14th Annual Industrial Growth Conference. I'm Noah Kaye with Oppenheimer Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization Research Practice. We're very pleased to kick off the afternoon here with Cummins and to welcome James Hopkins, Director of Investor Relations. James is going to start with the presentation, and then we're going to do some question discussion and we'll have time for Q&A following. James, you want to start us off?
James Hopkins - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR
Great. All right. Do I click something here or just say next slide?
Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Analyst
Yes. Right there.
James Hopkins - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR
Well, perfect. I'll try not to break this.
Noah Duke Kaye - Oppenheimer
Cummins Inc at Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference Transcript
May 07, 2019 / 05:05PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...