Q3 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q3 2019 Cummins Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. James Hopkins, Executive Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Hopkins, you may now begin.



James Hopkins - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our teleconference today to discuss Cummins' results for the third quarter of 2019. Participating with me today are our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Linebarger; our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Smith; President and Chief Operating Officer, Tony Satterthwaite; and retiring Chief Operating Officer, Rich Freeland. We will all be available for your questions at the end of the teleconference.



Before we start, please note that some of the information that you will hear or be given today will consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange A