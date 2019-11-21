Cummins Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

James Hopkins - Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IR



Great. Good morning, everybody. Just like to introduce myself. My name's James Hopkins. I run Investor Relations here at Cummins. And I'd like to welcome you here to our 2019 Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange.



I'd like to take this opportunity and begin with thanking the Stock Exchange and for hosting us here today in this venue. And also to the Cummins' investor relations, communications and hospitality teams that have worked really hard to make this day a success.



Before we start with the main presentation, I just want to go over the ever-popular comments regarding forward-looking statements, and we'll start with that here now. Okay. So information provided in this presentation that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future.



Our actual results may differ materially from those projected in those forward