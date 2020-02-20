Feb 20, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Timothy Thein - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director and U.S. Machinery Analyst
(technical difficulty)
directly to my right, the relatively recently appointed or newly appointed CFO; and then to his right, James Hopkins from the IR Efforts. So Mark, thank you again for coming. Good morning. I'm sure we got a lot of ground to cover here. So I maybe -- maybe I'll turn it over to you, just if you want to give kind of an opening -- some remarks just in terms of what you're seeing, the expectations for this year, and then we'll kind of go from there.
Mark A. Smith - Cummins Inc. - CFO & VP
Great. Thanks, Tim, and good morning, everybody. And I'll try and keep it brief, so I don't repeat a lot of information that people already know, but it's probably just worth level setting. We came off the back of a really -- well, a record first half of the year in 2019 and then started to see broad-based slowdown in a lot of industrial markets in the second half of 2020. We still managed to generate record financial metrics on most metrics for the full year 201
Cummins Inc at Citi Global Industrials Conference Transcript
Feb 20, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
