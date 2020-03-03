Cummins Inc at Evercore ISI Industrial Conference Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 07:10PM GMT

David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research Team



All right. Thank you, everybody. Let's continue with our presenters. Happy to have Cummins with us. We have James Hopkins, you all know and love from Investor Relations; but also Brett Merritt, On-Highway business. I had a chance to spend some time with Brett, always insightful. We'll try to keep the questions as challenging as possible, but I know you're up to the task. So...



Questions and Answers:

- Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Head of Industrial Research TeamWith that, I don't know if, James, or you, Brett, want to kind of give the lay of the land. Obviously, the obligatory question about coronavirus impact, if you want to address that now, or if you have anything else you'd like to open with. But I'll let you kick it off.- Cummins Inc. - Executive Director of IRYes. So why don't I just talk about the coron