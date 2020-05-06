May 06, 2020 / 01:50PM GMT

Andrew Millard Casey - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Machinery Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is Andy Casey, I'm the analyst covering machinery and diversified industrials at Wells Fargo. Really want to welcome everybody to our fireside chat with Cummins.



Joining us today are Mark Smith, Chief Financial Officer; and James Hopkins, Executive Director, Investor Relations.



Again, welcome, everyone. Really appreciate your participation. Before we get started, for the investors with us today, your lines are on mute. If you have a question that you would like to be addressed, please send me an e-mail at [email protected], and I'll do my best to ask it.



So with that, why don't we just jump right into it? Welcome, Mark and James. Thanks again for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Machinery AnalystFirst, Mark, you guys touch a lot of different markets. Could you give a regional demand assessment? I'm trying