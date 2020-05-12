Cummins Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Cummins' Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Linebarger. Please go ahead.



N. Thomas Linebarger - Cummins Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning and welcome to Cummins' 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'm Tom Linebarger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cummins, and I will chair today's meeting.



Before we begin, I want to acknowledge the unique circumstances we're in. And I hope that you and your families are all safe and healthy. We are holding this year's meeting virtually due to the shelter-in-place orders in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As this is our first virtual shareholder meeting, please bear with us as we are not experts at this.



As in past years, we will hold the business portion of this meeting first. If you have not voted your shares yet or wish to change your vote, please do so now by clicking on the voting button towards the bottom right of your screen and follow the instructions there as the voting will end when the m